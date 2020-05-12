Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Long Island Man Wanted For Public Lewdness

Zak Failla
A man is wanted in Nassau County for alleged public lewdness.
A man is wanted in Nassau County for alleged public lewdness. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island have issued an alert for a man in his 40s who is wanted following several incidents of public lewdness outside area hotels.

The Nassau County Police Department released a sketch of a suspect who allegedly has been involved in “a number of public lewdness incidents” that occurred in close proximity to hotels in and around Westbury.

Investigators described the suspect as a white male in his 40s who is approximately 6-foot, weighing approximately 220 pounds with light-colored hair and facial hair. During his latest incident, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt with white lettering on the back with khaki pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or who has information regarding any of the public lewdness incidents has been asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators by calling (516) 573-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, referencing case number CR334478.

