Alert Issued For 17-Year-Old Who Has Gone Missing In Centereach

Joe Lombardi
Ashley Leonardi
Ashley Leonardi Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

The alert was issued on Long Island after Ashley Leonardi was last seen leaving her Centereach residence on Saturday, March 11 at around 4:30 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

She is 5-foot-1, 125 pounds with blue eyes, and blonde and black hair. 

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, tan sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

