97-Year-Old Long Island Woman Rescued From Tiny Crawl Space, Police Say

A 97-year-old woman was rescued after becoming stuck in a 4-foot crawl space at her Long Island home.

The incident took place around 11:25 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, when police responded to Lagoon Boulevard in Massapequa, said the Nassau County Police.

The woman was removed from the small crawl space by first responders and transported to an area hospital.

Police were not sure how the woman became stuck in the space or the extent of her injuries.

