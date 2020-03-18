Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Businesses Now Must Keep Half Of Workers Home; DOD Dispatches Hospital Ship
Police & Fire

97-Year-Old Long Island Woman Rescued From Tiny Crawl Space, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 97-year-old woman was rescued from a four-foot crawl space.
A 97-year-old woman was rescued from a four-foot crawl space. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 97-year-old woman was rescued after becoming stuck in a 4-foot crawl space at her Long Island home.

The incident took place around 11:25 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, when police responded to Lagoon Boulevard in Massapequa, said the Nassau County Police.

The woman was removed from the small crawl space by first responders and transported to an area hospital.

Police were not sure how the woman became stuck in the space or the extent of her injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.