$5K Fast Cash Reward Offered In Deadly Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash

Suffolk County Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 "fast cash" reward that leads to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed an area man.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 8 p.m., Dec. 5, 2022, on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma.

A fast cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest. The reward will be issued within seven days of an arrest, Crime Stoppers said.

The crash took place when Robert Twiford, age 61, of Melville, parked his vehicle on the off-ramp of eastbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 60, exited the vehicle, and, while in the lane of travel, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

A short time later, the driver of the fleeing vehicle stopped on Garrity Avenue in Ronkonkoma and exited his vehicle, which is described as a light-colored, possibly gray, 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback, and examined it with a flashlight, police said.

Twiford was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.