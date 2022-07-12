Contact Us
55-Year-Old Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Struck By SUV In Commack

Nicole Valinote
6079 Jericho Turnpike in Commack
6079 Jericho Turnpike in Commack Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a Long Island road.

The crash happened in front of 6079 Jericho Turnpike in Commack at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Dennis Mahoney, of Commack, was walking north across the road when he was struck by a westbound 2015 Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 61-year-old Northport woman. 

Mahoney was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, SCPD reported.

Police said the driver of the Subaru was not injured. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8252.

