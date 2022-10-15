50-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Farmingville Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Long Island man.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in Farmingville.

Kevin Buttigieg, age 50, of Farmingville, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Lakeside Drive when the motorcycle collided with a westbound 2012 Nissan Maxima turning left into a driveway on Lakeside Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

Buttigieg was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old Farmingville man, was not injured.

The motorcycle and Nissan were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

