5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays

Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window.

The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13.

Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.

The child fell from an open window approximately 11 feet to the ground and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and transferred to Stony Brook Hospital for further treatment, Ralph said.

The Southampton Town Detective Division responded to investigate the circumstances of the incident. No criminality was found.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.