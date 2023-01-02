45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home

Detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in a Long Island home.

Officers responded to a report that a person was shot in a residence located at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Herby Legros, of Wyandanch, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said Legros did not live at the residence.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

