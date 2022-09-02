Contact Us
43 Violations Issued During SLA Inspection Of 3 Businesses In Suffolk

NY State Liquor Authority.
NY State Liquor Authority. Photo Credit: NYSLA

A total of 43 violations were issued during an overnight New York State Liquor Authority inspection on Long Island.

It was conducted from 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 until midnight Friday, Sept. 2 at three businesses in Huntington and Huntington Station.

The State Liquor Authority issued 41 violations and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal issued two violations.

Suffolk County Police said that the following establishments were checked:

  • Finley’s of Greene Street, located at 43 Green Street in Huntington: 20 SLA violations were issued.
  • The Rust and Gold, located at 70 Gerard St., Huntington: 10 SLA violations and two Town Fire Code violations were issued.
  • Instant Replay Sports Bar, located at 282 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station: 11 SLA violations were issued.

A 22-year-old security guard at Finley’s of Greene Street, from East Northport, was charged with not having valid security guard registration, a misdemeanor under the New York State General Business Law. He is scheduled for arraignment at a later date.

The inspection was conducted in conjunction with:

  • Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, 
  • Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers, 
  • Second Precinct Anti-Crime officers, 
  • Second Precinct patrol officers, 
  • New York State Liquor Authority, 
  • Town of Huntington Fire Marshal 
  • Town of Huntington Code Enforcement

