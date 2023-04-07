4 Vape Shop Employees Nabbed In Suffolk County For Selling To Minors, Police Say

Four people have been charged with allegedly selling vape products to minors during a compliance check of numerous businesses on Long Island.

The checks took place at 16 businesses in Suffolk County on Thursday, April 6.

The checks were held in response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers said.

During the investigation, four of the 16 businesses were found to be selling e-nicotine products and/or cannabis to minors, police said.

The following people were arrested and released with field appearance tickets to appear in court at a later date:

Isaiah Ortiz, age 21, of Deer Park, an employee of Cloud Empire, located at 108 Broadway, Greenlawn, was charged with selling tobacco to a minor.

Anhya Jenkins, age 22, of Central Islip, an employee of Venom Smoke Shop II, located at 6160 Jericho Turnpike, Commack, was charged with selling tobacco to a minor.

Gaurang Upadhyay, age 55, of Rocky Point, an employee of Gary’s Smoke Shop, located at 6318 Jericho Turnpike Commack, was charged with selling tobacco to a minor, and unlawful sale of cannabis.

Nader Ilyas, age 27, of Dix Hills, an employee of Nirvana Vape Shop, located at 1153A East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, was charged with selling tobacco to a minor, and unlawful sale of cannabis.

