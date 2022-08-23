4 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Riverhead Intoxicated Driving Crash Into Tree

Four people were injured, including one seriously when their van hit a tree during an alleged intoxicated driving crash on Long Island.

It took place in Riverhead around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 469 East Main St.

According to Riverhead Police, responding officers located a 2007 Honda van that collided with a tree.

There were five occupants inside the van, with one person seriously injured who was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by the Suffolk County medivac helicopter, police said.

Two of the passengers were transported to Stony Brook by ambulance; one person was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Geobani David Cano, age 18, of Riverhead. He was not injured and was arrested for intoxicated driving, police said.

Cano is being held for arraignment.

The Riverhead Police, along with the state police investigative unit, are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact 631-727-4500.

