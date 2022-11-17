37-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Amityville Crash Involving Dump Truck

A 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Long Island.

The crash happened on Sunrise Highway in Amityville at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A Lindenhurst man was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle east and struck the back of a 2020 AUTC dump truck that was stopped at a red light in front of 200 Sunrise Highway, police said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, SCPD reported.

Police said the 49-year-old Brentwood man who drove the dump truck was not injured.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8152.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.