35-Year-Old Critically Injured In Long Island Expressway Crash

One person suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 in Syosset.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 35-year-old man driving a Lexus sedan was in a collision with a 54-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Porsche Macan traveling westbound on the expressway near exit 43.

As a result of the collision, the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The female operator was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

