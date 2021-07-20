Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
31-Year-Old Dies From Injuries In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

The intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street in Hempstead.
The intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 31-year-old driver of an ATV who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island has died from his injuries, police investigators announced.

Nassau County Police detectives said that a Valley Stream man was driving an ATV at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street in Hempstead, when he was struck by another driver.

Police said that the driver was heading north on South Franklin Street on his ATV, when he was struck by the other vehicle at the intersection, where the driver proceeded to speed off on South Franklin Street.

On Monday, July 19, Nassau County Police said that the ATV rider has died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

According to police, the ongoing investigation has determined the vehicle that struck the victim was traveling eastbound on Peninsula Boulevard, in what is believed to be, an older model dark blue Nissan Altima, when he struck the ATV.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Third Squad Detectives by calling (516) 573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

