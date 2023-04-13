31-Year-Old Critically Injured In Patchogue Crash Between Car, Pickup Truck

One person suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in Patchogue.

A 31-year-old Patchogue man was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound on Silver Street when he attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Medford Avenue and came to a complete stop on the left northbound lane, Suffolk County Police said.

A 2022 Ford F-150 driven by a 55-year-old Patchogue man was traveling northbound on Medford Avenue and struck the Toyota.

The driver of the Camry was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The operator of the F-150 was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

