$3,000 Reward For Information Leading To Arrest After Cats Found Abandoned On Long Island

A $3,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever was responsible for abandoning three cats on Long Island.

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward and New York State Humane Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for abandoning three cats on Wednesday, July 8, in a wooded area across from a ball field near the intersection of Dawn Drive and Park Avenue in Shirley.

Roy Gross, the Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA said that the cats that were found by a good samaritan who reported it to the SPCA. The cats are currently being cared for and treated by a rescue group.

The cats are suffering from a health condition that requires veterinary care.

Gross said that “animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County. If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County please contact the Suffolk County SPCA by calling (631) 382-7722.”

