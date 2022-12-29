3 Riverhead Vendors Sold Tobacco/Vape Products To Minors, Police Say

Three people were charged after police found that they sold tobacco or vape products to minors during a compliance check of Long Island businesses.

Police conducted compliance checks targeting the sale of tobacco and vape products to patrons under the age of 21 at nine businesses in Suffolk County on Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.

Police said the following vendors were found not to be in compliance:

One Stop Smoke Shop, located at 1698 Old Country Road in Riverhead

Bapa Cards and Gifts, located at 769 Old Country Road in Riverhead

Shell Gas, located at 626 West Main St. in Riverhead

Riverhead resident Oktay Celik, age 51, who works at Shell Gas, 35-year-old East Northport resident Ankitkumar Patel, who works at One Stop Smoke Shop, and 33-year-old Riverhead resident Prakashkumar Patel, who works at Bapa Cards and Gifts, were all charged with second-degree unlawful dealing with a child, police said.

They were all released on desk appearance tickets with future court dates, according to the report.

Police said the following vendors were found to be in compliance:

Speedway, 6305 Route 25a in Wading River

Wading River Smoke Shop, 6278 Route 25a in Wading River

Mobil Gas, 3705 Middle Country Road in Calverton

Gulf Gas, 1879 Old Country Road in Riverhead

Gothem Smoke, 1085 Old Country Road in Riverhead

Riverhead Stationary, 407 E. Main St. in Riverhead

