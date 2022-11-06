3 Employees Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Suffolk County Stores, Police Say

Three employees at Long Island businesses are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

Suffolk County Police conducted an investigation into six businesses in Nesconset and Smithtown after getting complaints from citizens, the department said.

Officers visited the business on Thursday, Nov. 3, between 8 and 10 p.m.

Of the six businesses audited, three stores were busted selling alcohol to minors, police said.

The employees were arrested on a charge of unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

Police identified the following suspects:

Urvishkumar Prajapati, age 22, of Holbrook, an employee at Lucky Lotto Beer & Smoke Shop in Nesconset

Meredith Bath, age 20, of Nesconset, an employee at Krypton Smoke Shop in Nesconset

Karamjit Singh, age 37, of Deer Park, an employee at Suffolk Vape & Smoke in Smithtown

All three suspects were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Suffolk County Police said the other three businesses were in compliance with state law and refused to sell alcohol to minors.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.