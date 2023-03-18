3 Busted Selling Vape Products To Minors In Suffolk County, Police Say

Three Long Island vape shop employees were arrested after allegedly selling vaping products to minors during a compliance check.

The three were arrested on Thursday, March 16 in the Brentwood, Islip areas during the check of seven businesses by Suffolk County Police.

In response to numerous community complaints, Third Precinct officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape products, during which seven businesses were checked for compliance with the law, police said.

Out of the seven businesses check, three were found to be selling vape products to people to minors, police added.

The three were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, and included:

Alfred Payano, age 19, of Brentwood, an employee of Cloud 9 Smoke Shoppe III, at 1038 Islip Ave., Brentwood

Saeed Hussain, age 60, of Central Islip, an employee of Islandwood Cigar & Smoke Shop, at 474 Main Street, Islip

Michael Piccinini, age 22, of Islip Terrace, an employee of Mr. Vape, at 876-11 Connetquot Ave., Islip Terrace

All arrestees were released with field appearance tickets.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.