29-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

A 29-year-old man was killed after losing control of his SUV and crashing on Long Island, according to authorities.

The victim, identified as Akeem Brothers, was killed around 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Shirley, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, Brothers was traveling southbound on the William Floyd Parkway in a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer when he lost control of the vehicle just north of Dawn Drive, left the roadway, and overturned.

The vehicle crashed into a wooded area approximately 30-feet west of the roadway, police said.

Brothers was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Police said Brothers' place of residence has not yet been determined.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

