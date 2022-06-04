27-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.

A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost control of the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then crossed over the southbound lanes and struck a tree, according to police.

The man was transported in serious condition to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

