Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Two Huntington Station Deli Workers Charged Following SLA Inspection
Police & Fire

27-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Dix Hills Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
East Deer Park Road near Deforest Road North in Dix Hills.
East Deer Park Road near Deforest Road North in Dix Hills. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.

A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost control of the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then crossed over the southbound lanes and struck a tree, according to police.

The man was transported in serious condition to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates,

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.