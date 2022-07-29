24-Year-Old From Northport Critically Injured In Head-On Fort Salonga Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that has left a Long Island man with serious injuries.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in Fort Salonga.

Kenneth Gallagher, age 24, of Northport, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on Fort Salonga Road when the vehicle collided head-on with a box truck that was traveling eastbound, Suffolk County Police said.

Gallagher was transported by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the box truck, a 25-year-old Hauppauge man, was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown for treatment of minor injuries, said police.

The box truck was processed at the scene by the Suffolk County Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit and the Dodge was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.