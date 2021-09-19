22-Year-Old Killed, Four Others Injured After BMW Crashes Into Cement Barrier On Long Island

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old man and injured four others.

At about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, the driver of a 2018 BMW was exiting from westbound Route 109 to southbound Route 110 in East Farmingdale when the car struck a cement barrier, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Front-seat passenger Brandon Nazirbage, of Floral Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, SCPD said.

The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old man from New Hyde Park, was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Three other passengers were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the BMW was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call investigators at 631-854-8152.

