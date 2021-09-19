Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Body Found In Area Of Search For Missing Suffolk County Woman Gabby Petito
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Killed, Four Others Injured After BMW Crashes Into Cement Barrier On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old man and injured four others.
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old man and injured four others. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old man and injured four others.

At about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, the driver of a 2018 BMW was exiting from westbound Route 109 to southbound Route 110 in East Farmingdale when the car struck a cement barrier, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Front-seat passenger Brandon Nazirbage, of Floral Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, SCPD said.

The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old man from New Hyde Park, was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Three other passengers were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the BMW was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call investigators at 631-854-8152.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.