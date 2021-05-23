22-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Long Island Home, Police Say

A 22-year-old man driving drunk with a 13-year-old in the vehicle crashed into a Long Island home, police said.

It happened at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in Elmont.

Bishal P. Roy, of Elmont, while driving a 2013 BMW 535 series, crashed into a home located on the 1400 block of Adams Street, Nassau County Police said.

Upon officers' arrival, Roy and his passenger, a 13-year-old girl, were standing outside of the vehicle, said police.

Subsequent to the investigation the driver was placed into custody and transported to a local hospital after complaining of arm and leg pain, said police, who said he was released after treatment.

The officers assessed that the child needed medical treatment for leg pain and she was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injury, said police.

Roy was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

Aggravated DWI – Leandra’s Law;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, May 23 in Mineola.

