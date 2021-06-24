Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Who Lost Control Of Sailboat Rescued By Southold Bay Constables
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Long Island Shooting

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Ryan Hamilton
Ryan Hamilton Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on a residential Long Island roadway early last month.

The victim, Trendabi Reid, age 25, of Uniondale, was found at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, May 7 in Hempstead, on James L Burrell Avenue, after being shot dead, said Nassau County Police.

On Wednesday, June 23, detectives reported the arrest of a suspect in the homicide, 21-year-old Ryan Hamilton, of Hempstead. 

He faces a second-degree murder charge and will be arraigned in Mineola on Thursday, June 24.

