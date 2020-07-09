21-Year-Old Punches Man, 38, In Face Outside Long Island Restaurant, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was arrested for an alleged assault outside a Long Island restaurant on the Fourth of July, police said.

It is alleged that a 38-year-old man was outside Pop’s Seafood Shack & Grill in Island Park singing patriotic songs when he was approached by Noel Fernandez, of Valley Stream, and a verbal dispute turned physical outside the restaurant.

Nassau County Police said that Fernandez “became irate and suddenly punched the male victim in the face, causing him to fail before fleeing the scene."

Fernandez’s victim suffered a head wound, an abrasion on his right hand, and “substantial” pain in his neck following the assault.

The investigation into the incident led police to Fernandez, who was arrested on Tuesday, July 7, and charged with third-degree assault.

Fernandez was arraigned in First District Court in Mineola on Wednesday, July 8.

