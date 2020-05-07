21-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured In Shooting At Long Island Home

Three people were shot, one fatally, in an overnight incident at a Long Island home.

It happened on Saturday, July 4 at about 11:15 p.m. in North Massapequa.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, units responded to West Drive for a radio assignment for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims had been shot by an unknown individual.

A 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims, both men, were transported via private auto to a local hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

