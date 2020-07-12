21-Year-Old Injured In Long Island Jet-Ski Accident

A 21-year-old was injured in a jet-ski accident on Long Island.

Nassau County Police Marine Bureau received a call for a medical emergency in the Merrick Bay on Saturday, July 11 at around 5 p.m. in Merrick.

Upon arrival, NCPD Marine Bureau 5 discovered the man suffering from a leg injury.

The man was transported to a local hospital with the assistance of the Bay Constable. He was listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

