Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Injured In Long Island Jet-Ski Accident

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Merrick Bay
Merrick Bay Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old was injured in a jet-ski accident on Long Island.

Nassau County Police Marine Bureau received a call for a medical emergency in the Merrick Bay on Saturday, July 11 at around 5 p.m. in Merrick.

Upon arrival, NCPD Marine Bureau 5 discovered the man suffering from a leg injury.

The man was transported to a local hospital with the assistance of the Bay Constable. He was listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.