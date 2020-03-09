21-Year-Old Charged In Long Island Bar Assault That Left Victim Unconscious, Police Say

A 21-year-old man Long Island resident was arrested for allegedly beating another man in the head at an area bar, causing serious trauma.

Nicholas Checchia, of North Massapequa, was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, after Nassau County Police responded to the Farmingdale pub on the report of an unconscious male, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, police units responded to Croxley’s Ale House located at 190 Main St. and discovered a semi-conscious 27-year-old man on the floor.

The man was transported to a local hospital with head trauma. His condition is unknown.

An investigation discovered that Checchia, allegedly struck the victim in the head multiple times with an unknown object. He was located at his residence and placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Checchia was charged with assault and held for arraignment.

