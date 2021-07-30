Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dwayne Gordon
Dwayne Gordon Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man who was being arrested for allegedly committing numerous traffic infractions while driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz on Long Island violently fought officers, injuring one.

Dwayne Gordon, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 30, after being stopped in Lawrence for making numerous traffic infractions on the Rockaway Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.

During an investigation after the stop, it was determined Gordon had used fraudulent Texas plates on the vehicle, police said.

He was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. 

As officers were attempting to place Gordon in the rear of their vehicle he pulled away from the officers and attempted to flee on foot, police said. 

Officers were able to regain control of Gordon and as they attempted to place him in the rear of the vehicle a second time, he began to violently resist arrest, said police. 

At one point he intentionally headbutted an officer before finally being placed into the police vehicle, according to police.

The officer sustained a laceration to his face and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, said police.

Gordon was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Escape
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument 
  • Multiple traffic infractions

 He will be arraigned on Friday in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.