20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man who was being arrested for allegedly committing numerous traffic infractions while driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz on Long Island violently fought officers, injuring one.

Dwayne Gordon, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 30, after being stopped in Lawrence for making numerous traffic infractions on the Rockaway Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.

During an investigation after the stop, it was determined Gordon had used fraudulent Texas plates on the vehicle, police said.

He was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody.

As officers were attempting to place Gordon in the rear of their vehicle he pulled away from the officers and attempted to flee on foot, police said.

Officers were able to regain control of Gordon and as they attempted to place him in the rear of the vehicle a second time, he began to violently resist arrest, said police.

At one point he intentionally headbutted an officer before finally being placed into the police vehicle, according to police.

The officer sustained a laceration to his face and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, said police.

Gordon was charged with:

Assault

Escape

Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Multiple traffic infractions

He will be arraigned on Friday in Hempstead.

