2 Women Arrested For Prostitution At Huntington Massage Parlor

Two women have been charged with prostitution after an investigation of a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police conducted the operation at the New York Angel Spa in Huntington at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Yanping Wang, age 35, of Coram, and Lingxia Qi, age 35, of Flushing, Queens, were both charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony,

Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The Town of Huntington issued violations to the business and it was shut down.

Both Wang and Qi were released on desk appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The operation was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

SCPD Second Squad detectives,

SCPD Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers,

Town of Huntington.

