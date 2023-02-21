2 Teens Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree In Huntington Station

Two teenagers suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Huntington Station.

Luis Reyes, age 19, of Huntington Station, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic westbound on Columbia Street when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree in front of 189 McKay Rd., Suffolk County Police said.

Reyes was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

His passenger, Carlos Garcia Mendoza, age 18, also of Huntington Station, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.