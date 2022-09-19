19-Year-Old Woman From Commack Dies After Being Ejected From SUV In Islip Crash, Police Say

A 19-year-old woman died after she was ejected from her SUV during a crash on Long Island.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound near Exit 40 in Islip shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, New York State Police said.

Jessica Gonzalez, of Commack, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe in the right lane when the vehicle crossed lanes of traffic and struck the center median guiderail, police said.

The Hyundai struck the overpass, and Gonzalez was ejected from the SUV, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Police said Gonzalez was the only occupant of the Hyundai.

State Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 631-756-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.