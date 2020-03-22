19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Long Island Residence

A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a Long Island residence.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Nassau County Police Department officers responded to a 911 call for an aided person located at a residence in Hempsteadon Harriman Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman dead.

A 26-year-old man at the scene was transported to Mercy hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

