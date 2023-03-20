19-Year-Old From Bay Shore Sentenced For Fatal Christmas Crash While Under Influence

A 19-year-old Long Island man who was under the influence on Christmas Day when he hit and killed another man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges.

The crash took place in Suffolk County on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Islip.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, Jonnathan Zhicaypincay, of Bay Shore, was sentenced Monday, March 20, to five to 15 years in prison for striking two pedestrians with an SUV, killing one of them, while he was driving drunk and high on cannabis and cocaine.

“The surviving victim and Mr. Trujillo’s family will have to live with the aftermath of this horrible crime that occurred on Christmas day no less," said Tierney. "That is why I will continue to petition for tougher drunk driving laws where serious injuries and deaths result."

According to court documents, Zhicaypincay was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot on Union Boulevard in Islip when he struck two pedestrians that were walking in front of an apartment building.

One of the pedestrians, Luis Trujillo, age 67, of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

When police arrived, they found Zhicaypincay had bloodshot glassy eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, court documents show.

Zhicaypincay was transported to South Shore University Hospital where he consented to a blood test, and made oral admissions to both drinking and taking drugs.

Later, while at the precinct for processing, police searched Zhicaypincay’s wallet and found a quantity of cocaine, according to court documents.

An analysis of Zhicaypincay’s blood indicated his blood alcohol content was .13 percent, with evidence of recent use of marijuana and cocaine in his system as well, the DA's Office said.

On Monday, Sept.19, 2022, Zhicaypincay pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

