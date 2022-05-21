17-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle LI Expressway Crash In Yaphank

Police are investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway that left a teen seriously injured and three others also hospitalized.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday, May 20 in Yaphank.

A 47-year-old Farmingdale man was sitting in his disabled 2021 Jeep Explorer on the shoulder of the westbound Long Island Expressway, near exit 68, when a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling westbound lost control and crashed into the Jeep, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old East Patchogue girl, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

One of her passengers, a 17-year-old Bellport boy was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, said police.

Her other passenger, a 16-year-old Bellport boy, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

