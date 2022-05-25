Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old Girl Nabbed For Knifepoint Robbery Of Taxi Driver In Riverhead

Zak Failla
The parking lot where the teen allegedly robbed the taxi driver in Riverhead.
The parking lot where the teen allegedly robbed the taxi driver in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

An investigation into the armed robbery of a taxi driver on Long Island led to the arrest of a 17-year-old girl, police announced.

On Dec. 8, 2021, in Riverhead, police said that a driver was robbed at knifepoint by a woman in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Old Country Road.

A spokesperson from the Riverhead Police Department said that a teen suspect - whose name has not been released - was arrested on Tuesday, May 24 by members of the Detective Division following a lengthy investigation into the robbery.

The teen was charged with one count of first-degree robbery and is being held until her arraignment in Suffolk County Superior Court.

