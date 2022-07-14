Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: East Islip Woman Charged With Stealing $400K From Long Churches, Police Say
Police & Fire

17-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Shooting Fellow Teen During Argument In North Amityville

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Cahill Street in North Amityville.
Cahill Street in North Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 17-year-old Long Island girl was charged after police said she shot another teenager earlier this month.

The Central Islip girl was arrested on Thursday, July 14, in the shooting that happened on Cahill Street in North Amityville at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, the Suffolk County Police Department announced.

SCPD said two groups of people were arguing when the 17-year-old fired a shot from a handgun that struck the North Amityville girl in the leg.

Police said the victim was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

SCPD said the 17-year-old was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • First-degree reckless endangerment

Her arraignment was set for Thursday, July 14, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.