17-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Shooting Fellow Teen During Argument In North Amityville

A 17-year-old Long Island girl was charged after police said she shot another teenager earlier this month.

The Central Islip girl was arrested on Thursday, July 14, in the shooting that happened on Cahill Street in North Amityville at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, the Suffolk County Police Department announced.

SCPD said two groups of people were arguing when the 17-year-old fired a shot from a handgun that struck the North Amityville girl in the leg.

Police said the victim was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

SCPD said the 17-year-old was charged with:

Second-degree assault

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Her arraignment was set for Thursday, July 14, authorities said.

