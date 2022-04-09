Contact Us
16-Year-Old Charged After Shooting Outside Bay Shore Home

Joe Lombardi
1651 Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore.
1651 Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting outside a Long Island home.

At around 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a 41-year-old man from Astoria, Queens was attending a baby shower in Bay Shore at 1651 Pine Acres Blvd. when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn, Suffolk County Police said. 

When the man attempted to break up the fight, a 16-year-old boy fired a handgun striking the man in the leg, said police.

The man was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

A 30-year-old man who witnessed the shooting wrestled the 16-year-old to the ground and held him until SCPD Third Precinct officers arrived and took the boy into custody.

The teen was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault 
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, Sept. 4 in Youth Part at First District Court in Central Islip.  

