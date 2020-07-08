Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's What Is Open With Phase 4 Now Underway On Long Island
Police & Fire

14 Charged With DWI In Suffolk July 4th Enforcement Operation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Suffolk County busted 14 people for alleged impaired driving over the Fourth of July weekend.
Police in Suffolk County busted 14 people for alleged impaired driving over the Fourth of July weekend. Photo Credit: File

More than a dozen drivers were arrested by Suffolk County Police officers during a special Fourth of July DWI enforcement detail.

Between Friday, July 4, and Monday, July 6, officers were on patrol and conducting DWI checkpoints in the area of several busy downtown areas in Suffolk County, including Patchogue and Huntington.

During the patrol, a total of 14 drivers were found to be intoxicated on either drugs or alcohol.

The Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) also arrested one allegedly intoxicated driver for aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law for having a child under the age of 15 at the time of the DWI stop.

Police said the patrols were part of July Fourth holiday weekend enforcement operations to prevent injuries and fatalities associated with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.