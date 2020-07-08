14 Charged With DWI In Suffolk July 4th Enforcement Operation

More than a dozen drivers were arrested by Suffolk County Police officers during a special Fourth of July DWI enforcement detail.

Between Friday, July 4, and Monday, July 6, officers were on patrol and conducting DWI checkpoints in the area of several busy downtown areas in Suffolk County, including Patchogue and Huntington.

During the patrol, a total of 14 drivers were found to be intoxicated on either drugs or alcohol.

The Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) also arrested one allegedly intoxicated driver for aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law for having a child under the age of 15 at the time of the DWI stop.

Police said the patrols were part of July Fourth holiday weekend enforcement operations to prevent injuries and fatalities associated with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

