13-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash Involving Teenage Driver At Long Island Intersection

Newbridge Road and 7th Avenue in East Meadow.
Newbridge Road and 7th Avenue in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 13-year-old was seriously injured in a crash involving a teenage driver at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 1 just after 5:30 p.m. in East Meadow.

While attempting to cross at the intersection of Newbridge Road and 7th Avenue, a 13-year-old boy from East Meadow was struck by a northbound 2003 Toyota Corolla that was being operated by an 18-year-old male who remained at the scene, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of the collision, the victim suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and is listed in serious but stable condition.

