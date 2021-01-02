13-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Crash Involving Teenage Driver At Long Island Intersection

A 13-year-old was seriously injured in a crash involving a teenage driver at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 1 just after 5:30 p.m. in East Meadow.

While attempting to cross at the intersection of Newbridge Road and 7th Avenue, a 13-year-old boy from East Meadow was struck by a northbound 2003 Toyota Corolla that was being operated by an 18-year-old male who remained at the scene, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the victim suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.