13-Year-Old Injured In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

A teenage pedestrian was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island, police said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, a 13-year-old boy was struck by a Volkswagen Passat while crossing in front of a building on Burnside Avenue in North Lawrence.

Police said that the driver proceeded to leave the scene of the accident, traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue toward the Rockaway Turnpike.

The teen was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after being treated for lacerations to his face and knee.

According to police, the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

