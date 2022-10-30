Contact Us
13-Year-Old Bicyclist Struck, Seriously Injured By Car In Copiague

Dixon Avenue and Caboto Avenue in Copiague
Dixon Avenue and Caboto Avenue in Copiague Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Long Island.

The crash happened in Copiague at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The teenager was riding a bicycle in the right lane of northbound Dixon Avenue, near the intersection of Caboto Avenue, when he swerved into the northbound left lane and a 2008 Toyota Corolla struck him, SCPD said.

The boy, a resident of Amityville, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old Copiague man, was not injured, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8152. 

