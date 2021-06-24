Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Residents Reportedly Among Missing After Florida Condo Collapse
Police & Fire

12-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 12-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.
A 12-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island. Photo Credit: Photo by Diego Parra on Unsplash

A 12-year-old was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24 in East Rockaway.

A 54-year-old woman driving a 2006 Ford Econoline Van was making a right turn in the parking lot of 443 Ocean Ave. when the vehicle struck the boy, Nassau County Police said. 

The bicyclist suffered internal bleeding and multiple abrasions to his hands and face, according to police. 

He was transported in a Nassau County Police Department Helicopter to a local hospital for treatment where he is listed in serious condition. 

The driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.