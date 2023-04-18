Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

$10,000 Elder Scam: Sting Operation Nabs Swindler Red-Handed Near Patchogue

Police apprehended two people involved with an alleged elder scam after the victim, a 79-year-old Long Island woman, alerted a local officer to her suspicious conversations with the scammer.

Two people were arrested on Friday, April 14 after a 79-year-old woman alerted police to a potential scam, authorities said.
Two people were arrested on Friday, April 14 after a 79-year-old woman alerted police to a potential scam, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pexels user geralt-9301/Pexels user kindelmedia
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The woman was on the phone with the alleged con artist when she flagged down a Suffolk County Police Officer on Friday, April 14, according to the department.

She told the officer, identified as Sergeant Christopher Racioppo, that she was speaking with a man who had sent her an email the night before about what appeared to be a fraudulent PayPal charge on her account.

The man allegedly told her to take about $10,000 in cash.

Believing this was a scam, Racioppo reportedly took the woman to her Patchogue bank to ensure no money had been taken out of her account.

After confirming the woman had not yet lost any money, detectives set up a sting operation.

Authorities said Racioppo kept the scammer on the phone and they arranged a meeting at a local 7-Eleven.

Upon arriving at the location and identifying themselves to officers, Flushing residents Taidong Lin, 46, and Xiuying Lin, 36, were arrested.

Taidong Lin was charged with:

  • Third-degree attempted grand larceny
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

He was arraigned and is expected back in court on Tuesday, May 2.

Xiuying Ling was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, May 4.

The Suffolk County Police Department reports that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information, or who believes they may have been a victim, is urged to call Financial Crimes detectives at 631-852-6821.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE