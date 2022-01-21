Contact Us
10 New Deputies Join Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

The new deputies/back row. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

Ten new deputies were sworn in during a ceremony held on Long Island.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new deputies on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Maxine S. Postal Auditorium in the Riverhead County Center.

The new recruits will begin a rigorous six-month training program that includes instruction in firearms, emergency vehicle operations, EMT training, and individualized field training, the department said.

The recruits will graduate in the fall, joining a force consisting of 254 deputies.

Sheriff Toulon welcomed the new deputies to the Sheriff’s Office, reminding them that they “now hold a position of authority in Suffolk County, and with that authority comes great responsibility.”

