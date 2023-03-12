1 Teen Killed, 5 Others Injured In Port Jefferson Station Crash

One teenager was killed and five others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened Saturday, March 11 at about 9:30 p.m. in Port Jefferson Station.

An 18-year-old Islandia teen was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on Nesconset Highway when he attempted to make a left turn onto Woodhull Avenue and was struck in the intersection by a westbound 2022 Ford Bronco, Suffolk County Police said.

A 16-year-old boy, a backseat passenger in the Honda, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Isaac Ruiz, a resident of Medford.

The driver of the Ford, a 19-year-old from Miller Place, along with the driver of the Honda, plus three other passengers in the Honda -- a 16-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, and 15-year-old girl -- were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

