Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 4 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Riverhead Intoxicated Driving Crash Into Tree
Police & Fire

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The crash happened in Oakdale, on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road.
The crash happened in Oakdale, on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale.

A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle and has yet to be identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.