1 Killed In Crash At West Babylon Intersection

One person was killed in an early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 5:35 a.m. Sunday, April 16 in West Babylon.

A 63-year-old man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Commander Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Straight Path and his vehicle was struck by a 2015 GMC Acadia, driven by an 18-year-old that was traveling northbound on Straight Path, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Impala, David Martinez, of West Babylon, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The teenage man, also from West Babylon, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad 631-854-8152

