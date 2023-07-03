3-Vehicle Crash Leaves Man Seriously Injured In Lake Grove

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, July 3 in Lake Grove, according to Suffolk County Police.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., 23-year-old John Sinkweich on Bay Shore was driving his 2003 Honda Accord northbound on Nicolls Road.

As he crossed Nesconset Highway, Sinkweich collided with a 2002 Inifinti traveling eastbound.

He then reportedly collided with a 2022 Honda CRV, which was stopped facing west in the left-turning lane of the highway.

Sinkweich was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of his serious injuries, police said.

The Infiniti driver, Lake Ronkonkoma resident Melissa Aglialora, aged 37, was also taken to the hospital, and authorities report that she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The third driver was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

